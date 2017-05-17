Scott Barella, Utah Scientific CTO, to Present on the SDI-IP Transition at SMPTE Bits By The Bay on May 25

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 17, 2017 -- Scott Barella, chief technology officer at Utah Scientific, will present "Transitioning With Hybrid SDI-IP Facilities" on Thursday, May 25, at the SMPTE Bits By The Bay conference in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. Barella's presentation will take place at 11:25 a.m. at the conference headquarters, the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa.

"In today's complex broadcast environment, building a greenfield SVIP-based facility is challenging enough. But migrating an existing SDI facility to IP-based video is a whole new ballgame," Barella said. "At Bits By The Bay, we'll look at strategies for deploying hybrid SDI/IP facilities that leverage the benefits of each technology as broadcasters prepare for the next wave of television."

The SMPTE Bits By The Bay conference is the premier technology event in the Mid-Atlantic area devoted to senior engineers and engineering managers in the broadcast and professional video, audio, and motion imaging fields. The conference program ranges from training and workshops on the fundamentals of essential technologies to presentations on the latest developments and forthcoming technologies that are shaping broadcasting and motion imaging. Barella joins a slate of presenters that includes leading senior technologists and thought leaders in the industry.

In addition, on Tuesday, May 23, at 11 a.m., Barella will present a technology seminar at DVG Integral Prime 2017, the Digital Video Group's fifth annual broadcast and production symposium, at the Wyndham Virginia Center Crossing Resort in Glen Allen, Virginia. In his presentation, "The SDI-to-IP Evolution," he will describe how the transition from SDI to IP will occur not as a sudden workflow shift, but will instead repeat similar past transitions in which broadcasters adopt "islands" of functionality. Barella will discuss how SDI and IP will work together in a hybrid environment to facilitate these islands.

More information and registration for SMPTE Bits By The Bay is available at www.smpte.org/sections/washington-dc/events/bits-bay-2017. Information and registration for the DVG Integral Prime 2017 symposium can be found at www.digitalvideogroup.com/events/dvg-integral-prime-2017.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

