Utah Scientific To Introduce NBOSS Control Solution For SDI-IP Environments At IBC2025

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific will unveil NBOSS, a new software-based control solution that streamlines the management of NMOS-compliant devices in hybrid SDI/IP environments, during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Designed for broadcast, production, post-production and pro-AV settings, NBOSS enhances workflow efficiency and reduces operational costs, empowering facilities to build hybrid SDI/IP infrastructures with greater ease and reliability while also expanding the utility of Utah Scientific’s existing hardware, the company said.

NBOSS addresses demand for a more integrated and cost-effective way to manage Utah Scientific’s expanding product line, particularly the PassThrough Card and OnRamp devices. It allows users to control NMOS devices directly from Utah Scientific’s SC4 control system using a variety of interfaces, including hardware panels, Soft-LC panels and Web-Panel.

The innovation marks a significant step in simplifying IP integration for facilities that rely on the company’s Series 2 routers. By offering native control functionality, NBOSS eliminates the need for third-party broadcast controllers, it said.

Because of Utah Scientific’s 10-year hardware warranty for routers, NBOSS can expand an existing Utah Scientific installation with future-proof hardware and software. It also can be purchased as part of a new system.

NBOSS includes a full NMOS ecosystem that enables device inventory gathering via IS-04, configuration within the Ucon/SC4 system and control of signal connections to NMOS-compliant devices. This includes support for one video flow, two audio flows and one ancillary flow, providing a robust and flexible solution for modern broadcast and production environments. It makes switching 2110 signals as easy as switching SDI, the company said.

“With NBOSS, we’re giving our customers a smarter, more streamlined way to manage NMOS devices within their new or existing Utah Scientific infrastructure,” said Brett Benson, CEO of Utah Scientific. “NBOSS simplifies hybrid workflows, reduces reliance on third-party systems, and makes our Series 2 routers and OnRamp devices even more versatile. This isn’t just a new control tool — it’s a foundational step toward full IP domain integration.”

See Utah Scientific at IBC2025 Stand 10.B40.