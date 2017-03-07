Sommer Introduces Ultra-HD Combo Cable

Video/Audio & Camera Control for Highest Resolutions



Sommer Cable, the leader in professional cable and connection technology for the audio and video industries, has introduced the new Transit MC 3202 HD, an innovative video/audio and camera control combo cable that meets and surpasses the requirements for 4K and 8K Ultra-HD transmission applications.



"Whether at large events, in remote recording trucks or in studio installations, Ultra-HD is gaining ground everywhere," explains Pascal Miguet, Product & Sales Manager at Sommer Cable. "Compared to Full-HD, the exponentially higher resolution often poses a challenge when connecting broadcast production equipment such as cameras, monitors and editing consoles. With that in mind, Sommer developed this new cable that is recommended for all applications where both a stable UHD signal transmission and compact size are important."



The new UHD-SDI hybrid cable joins 3 x UHD video (BNC), 2 x digital audio (3-pin XLR) and a camera power supply line (e.g. 4-pin XLR) in one compact cable, and so complements already existing Sommer fiber-optic combo cables. The 3-in-1 cable is flexible, easy to reel and, because of its low damping values, highly recommended for long-distance transmissions. Customers can purchase the new cable in bulk, or premade and ready for connection.



1 foot samples are available upon request.



