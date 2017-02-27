LYNX Technik Launches 12G Capable yellobriks

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, today announced that it has enhanced its yellobrik series with three new single link SDI 12G capable modules. A fiber transmitter (OTX 1410), fiber receiver (ORX 1400) and fiber transceiver (OTR 1410).

LYNX Technik’s already extensive line-up of fiber optic transport solutions are now augmented with three new solutions that provide error-free transmitting and receiving of 12G (4096 x 2160 @60 Hz), plus 6G, and 3G signals if required, all with full uncompressed video quality. All modules provide support for a maximum distance of approximately 10 Km (6.2 miles) using LC singlemode fiber.

The complete video payload, (including any embedded audio and metadata) is converted and transmitted transparently over fiber. No settings are needed as the modules auto detect the video standard (12G, 6G or 3G) and adapt accordingly for complete plug and play functionality.

As with all yellobriks, they are intuitive and easy to use with all connections clearly indicated on the module. They are fully compatible with the unique yellobrik rack frame and all standard yellobrik accessories.

The 12G capable yellobriks help facilitate and support 4K infrastructure applications that send and receive content with exceptionally high data rates. They are perfect additions to the LYNX Technik 4K yellobrik portfolio, which also includes the self-contained quad link 4K fiber transmission kits that support 4x SDI signals (12G uncompressed).

LYNX Technik will be showing its new 12G capable yellobriks at BVE 2017, stand Q01.

www.lynx-technik.com