Video Clarity Launches ClearView IP

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Jan. 18, 2017 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced the launch of ClearView IP, the newest member of its ClearView line of video quality analyzers and an all-new product category for IP infrastructure use. The ClearView IP system allows users to play, record, and test quality of video that travels over IP networks according to new video-transport standards, and it gives them the option to mix SDI functions in the same system.

"The evolution to an all-IP infrastructure is perhaps the next great change in the video-delivery landscape, and to make that evolution successful, programmers and product-development engineers must be able to test new products that incorporate IP interfaces and new and imminent IP standards. That said, SDI is not going away anytime soon, so customers must be able to work with both during the transition," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "We're adding new testing features to our ClearView Analyzer line to help customers hone their IP video-networking products and program data rates while recognizing the role SDI will continue to play. With ClearView IP, manufacturers and programmers have a versatile quality analyzer for testing video and audio quality in the IP domain, with a choice to maintain SDI functionality on the same system if required."

ClearView IP is designed for broadcast-product manufacturers and programmers to use in their test labs. The system plays or records up to two channels of uncompressed video programming from a high-capacity testing server into a SMPTE 2022-6/7-compliant network, with the capability to accommodate SMPTE 2110 (TR-03 and TR-04) as the standard develops. ClearView IP is the first video quality testing solution to apply the new IP standards and the only one that can play while recording in the IP domain.

Through either automation, playlists, or straightforward desktop controls, video engineers can perform visual analysis within several viewing modes to compare original with processed video in any format their screens will allow. Widely adopted metrics yield perceptual quality scores that, along with the subjective analysis, help engineers assess the progress of product development, set encoding parameters for program delivery, and evaluate various encoders among multiple vendors.

ClearView IP goes beyond the video capabilities of a standard Gigabit network and traditional SDI and HDMI. The system's interfaces are specially designed to apply uncompressed video and audio with certain time stamp and packetized procedures that are specific to the entertainment production, postproduction, and delivery markets.

The ClearView IP analyzer system is available now in two models: the ClearView Extreme IP 3-RU server with both IP and 4K SDI interfaces, and the portable ClearView Shuttle IP with the new uncompressed IP interface only. More information about Video Clarity and its products is available at videoclarity.com.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide.

