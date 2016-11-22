Pro Sound Effects Releases New Hybrid Library 2017 - 60% off for first 150 Freelancers!

Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, today released the Hybrid Library 2017 - the latest edition of their best overall value, #1 reviewed general sound library. Designed to enable media creators to tell the best story through sound for any project, the Hybrid Library 2017 now offers 63,000+ sound effects with rich metadata, full online access, and free annual updates. New features include over 8,000 additional feature film sound effects and bundled search software.

To celebrate the release, a limited number of Hybrid Library 2017 licenses are available for $1495 (reg. $3995) through December 31st exclusively to independent media creators through the Pro Sound Effects Freelancer Program. Only 150 licenses are available for $1495 until December 31st, and the Freelancer Pricing Application is free with no purchase commitment.

“We’ve designed the 2017 version of the Hybrid Library to provide even more creative fuel to help finish projects faster and produce better sound.” says Douglas Price, President of Pro Sound Effects. “With the additional feature film sounds and bundled search software, the Hybrid Library 2017 offers affordable access to a reliable and highly curated sonic arsenal.”

HYBRID LIBRARY 2017 KEY FEATURES:

63,812 broadcast .wav files for use in any project

(NEW) 8,000+ newly added feature film sound effects

350GB on 1TB Hard Drive

293 Categories: From everyday essentials to niche sonic elements

Rich metadata: Optimized for fast, pinpoint search

Full Online Access: 24/7 from any computer

Free Annual Updates: Continually keep your library fresh

(NEW) Search Software: Drag-and-drop to your DAW

100 Additional Download Credits from PSE’s Online Library

100% Royalty-Free Lifetime License

View Hybrid Library 2017 Full Features, Videos, Audio Demos & Reviews

PRICING:

Through December 31st, 150 licenses for the Hybrid Library 2017 are available for $1495 (reg. $3995) to independent media creators. Any freelance sound designer, sound editor, video editor, audio engineer, game developer or media creator can apply for free without any purchase commitment. Learn more and apply at prosoundeffects.com/hybrid

For companies with multiple users, annual licensing options start at $1795 per year.