Riedel Gains Renowned R&D Team and Enriches Product Portfolio With Acquisition of DELEC

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- In a move that welcomes new engineering talent while strengthening its portfolio of advanced communications solutions and Dante capabilities, Riedel Communications has acquired DELEC Audio- und Videotechnik GmbH, a developer and manufacturer of high-quality digital intercom and communication systems.

"DELEC has long been known for its visionary ideas and strong technology, and the company's products complement and augment the Riedel portfolio in a way that will bring even greater versatility to our customers," said Thomas Riedel, CEO at Riedel Communications. "The entire DELEC team will become part of the Riedel family, and this is exciting news not only in terms of our ongoing development of high-end solutions, but also for our growing customer base -- including current DELEC customers. Together, we're better positioned than ever to provide forward-looking solutions that address current and future communications requirements, and we are committed to providing existing DELEC customers the great service Riedel is known for."

Since it was established in 1988, DELEC has evolved into a supplier of digital intercom and communication systems to broadcasters all over the world, in both fixed installations and outside broadcasts. The flexibility, comprehensive functionality, and compact dimensions of DELEC products -- most notably the company's oratis intercom systems, unito Dante audio networking interfaces, and digital PA systems -- have also made them ideal for stage-management and intercom systems at many large venues for live entertainment productions.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Riedel Communications IBC2016 Press Pack Now Available - %23IBCShow

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Eisenberg.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel's new office location in Eisenberg, Germany

Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications