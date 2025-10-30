InterDigital Buys AI-Driven Video Codec Startup Deep Render

WILMINGTON, Del.—InterDigital today announced the acquisition of Deep Render, an artificial intelligence startup with a team of AI experts focused on video codecs. Financial details were not immediately available.

“Acquiring Deep Render means that we’re perfectly positioned to lead the development of the next generations of video technologies, building on our existing leadership in HEVC and VVC,” said Rajesh Pankaj, chief technology officer at InterDigital. “At InterDigital, we have spent years placing AI at the center of our wireless and video research to make networks more efficient and to change the way we consume content, and this acquisition only adds to our research leadership.”

The acquisition adds depth to InterDigital’s existing AI expertise, strengthens its position in video compression and accelerates its AI-native video research. It also adds Deep Render’s patent portfolio in AI-based video coding to InterDigital’s video portfolio. As part of the deal, a team of AI experts will join InterDigital’s Video Lab.

“With Deep Render’s strong focus on research and engineering and on solving some of the most complex challenges in video, we believe this acquisition is an excellent fit for InterDigital,” said InterDigital president and CEO Liren Chen. “The transaction deepens our talent pool in AI and video and extends InterDigital’s leadership in the efficient delivery of high-quality video, which enables consumers to enjoy content on a range of devices and a growing range of streaming and other video-based services.”

Founded in London in 2018, Deep Render has pioneered the use of AI in video and image compression.

