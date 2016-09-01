Pebble Beach and Tedial Join Forces to Launch Multiverse: New Media Delivery Solution

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, and Tedial, the leading provider of media and content management solutions, today announced a new technology partnership. Together, the two companies have developed a new product called Multiverse that is designed to create a seamless workflow between a broadcaster's Media Asset Management (MAM) and playout systems, efficiently solving distribution challenges for linear and non-linear channels.

Available from both Pebble Beach Systems and Tedial, the new solution will be unveiled at IBC and showcased on the Pebble Beach Systems stand 8.C71.

Multiverse closely integrates the MAM capabilities and linear playout systems to provide a flexible cross-platform media preparation and delivery solution. Because it processes media once for all platforms, Multiverse unifies and speeds up on-demand and linear content workflows, and significantly reduces operational costs by automating everyday tasks.

Multiverse provides a comprehensive integration between MAM and Automation which streamlines workflows such as delivery of live events to VOD services in the shortest possible time after being aired. For media asset versioning and replacement workflows, different versions of media assets for playout can be created and automatically added to Tedial. This then triggers Marina to delete the old media from its playlist and transfer the new asset to playout, all without human intervention.

"We understand how customers need to adapt their systems to ensure efficient media preparation for both linear and non-linear delivery. By leveraging the proven integration between Pebble and Tedial and defining specific workflows, we believe Multiverse provides broadcasters with a no compromise solution," says Tom Gittins, CEO Pebble Beach Systems.

“’TV everywhere’ is a reality and has completely altered the viewing landscape. To ensure success in this new multi-platform, multi-format world there are challenges that media companies must overcome,” explains Esther Mesas, Tedial’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Multiverse answers these challenges, delivering a comprehensive and secure solution for cross-platform media preparation and delivery. We’re very excited to demonstrate Multiverse at IBC 2016, highlighting its unparalleled capabilities and scalability to fully maximize monetization of content, distributing across all formats and platforms.”

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box, integrated and virtualised playout technology, with scalable products designed for highly efficient multichannel transmission as well as complex news and sports television. Installed in more than 70 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 150 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems, which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web:http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is a leading global software and technology business specialising in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'.

For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £52 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visithttp://www.vislinkplc.com.

About Tedial

15 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

2016 is a key year for Tedial as it sees the company celebrate its 15th anniversary. A global company with consistently, successfully delivered large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.