Prime Focus Technologies to Provide Cloud-Based Media Asset Management (MAM) to Cricket Australia

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) will deploy CLEARMedia ERP’s asset management module, Cloud MAM, to establish and operate a digital video library for Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for cricket in Australia. Cloud MAM will help CA consolidate and safeguard its growing portfolio of audio-visual content, effectively service existing and emerging distribution channels, manage metadata and lay a strong foundation to better monetize content.

CA’s archive of Australian cricket audio-visual content dates back to 1977, but is currently spread across multiple locations at risk of being destroyed without the infrastructure to support effective usage, collaboration and monetization. Through PFT’s CLEAR, CA will enjoy the reduction of physical media, automation of distribution servicing requests, increased process efficiency and improved media asset management capabilities.

“Our vision is for cricket to be Australia’s favorite sport. We want cricket to be the most played, most watched and most enjoyed sport in the country. We want to grow interest, viewers, participation and attendance each year, and continue the rich tradition of cricket in Australia. Making our vast archive of cricket content more readily accessible will help us in achieving these goals,” said Ben Amarfio, Executive General Manager, Media, Communications & Marketing, Cricket Australia. “Prime Focus Technologies’ expertise in this space makes them the ideal partner for CA to meet the increasing consumer demand for video content, maximize our ability to reach and retain cricket fans and to achieve commercial objectives.”

“We are ecstatic to be working with Cricket Australia to preserve, manage and enable the delivery of content to enhance the viewing of this great sport in Australia,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. “We first deployed CLEAR in 2009 for the Board of Control for Cricket in India before developing technology to manage live sport production for the Indian Premier League. As a full-blooded cricket fan, it’s wonderful to once again see our world-class solutions put to work for a personal passion.”

In addition to providing unencumbered access to assets for internal content production and delivery to external stakeholders, including broadcasters, production houses and sponsors, PFT’s complete, end-to-end solution will allow for the publication of content to CA websites, on official CA mobile apps and directly to third party platforms.

For more information about PFT, visit primefocustechnologies.com.