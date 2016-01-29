Home Theater Upgrades and More Chances to See the Big 2016 Game, Only at Adorama

New York, NY – January 29, 2016 -Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is extending its annual Big Game 2016 giveaway until January 31st. And for those watching from home, Adorama is now offering major discounts on today’s hottest home theater decks, including smart, OLED, 3D and curved TVs from LG and Samsung. Sponsored by Intel, the 3rd annual contest will award multiple winners with two VIP tickets to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge® on Saturday, February 6th, entry for two to the 50th Anniversary Big Game on Sunday, February 7th, and $1,000 USD toward travel expenses to Santa Clara, California.

There are now even more chances for shoppers to win and see football’s biggest day of the year right from the stadium. After becoming an Adorama VIP (which gets customers automatic entry into the contest), football fans who upgrade their TV for Game Day or shop from a selection of over 1,000 qualifying items* will receive three additional entries into the contest.

* For more details on qualifying specials and for complete terms and conditions, please visit the official contest page on the Adorama website.

Upgrade and Save Big on a Selection of TVs for Game Day

By purchasing a qualifying TV, Adorama VIPs can now get even more entries into the contest. Eligible TVs include:

LG

·55” 1080p LED TV: 547.99 USD

·55” UHD OLED TV: 2999.99 USD

·65” UHD OLED TV: 4999.99 USD

·55” UHD LED TV: 899.99 USD

·65” UHD IPS TV: 1997.99 USD

Samsung

·48” SUHD LED TV: 1397.99 USD

·48” LED TV: 797.99 USD

·65” SUHD LED TV: 3197.99 USD

·55” SUHD LED TV: 2197.99 USD

·78” SUHD LED TV: 6997.99 USD

Not sure which TV to go with? Read “A Practical Guide to Buying Your Next TV” on the Adorama Learning Center.

How to Enter

To enter the giveaway for free, sign up now to become an Adorama VIP on the official contest page. Shoppers are also invited to browse a selection of brands and purchase qualifying products, including TVs, for triple the chance of winning. Eligible brands include Acer, Apple, Asus, Bose, Canon, Dell, Fender, Fujifilm, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Panasonic, Pentax, Samsung, SanDisk, Seagate, Sony, Tamron, Wacom and WD.

