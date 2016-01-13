Artel Video Systems Appoints Michael LaFleur as Vice President of Operations

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Jan. 13, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, announced the appointment of Michael LaFleur as Vice President of Operations. LaFleur joins Artel with 25 years' experience in operations, purchasing, and materials management.

"We are excited to be adding Michael to our Management Committee. His energy, can-do attitude, and collaborative approach to problem solving are critical to Artel as we continue to grow," said Michael Rizzo, President and CEO. "Michael's success in fostering strategic relationships is crucial to ensuring our continued success."

Prior to joining Artel, LaFleur was Director of Business Operations at Altronics Manufacturing, a contract manufacturer specializing in high-tech, telecommunications, and military industries. There, he established cross-functional teams and cultivated key strategic alliances with vendors that reduced materials costs, increasing gross margins and topline revenues. Before that, LaFleur was the Purchasing and Materials Manager at Sanmina SCI, Inc., where he was responsible for restructuring the purchasing department. Aligning with manufacturing and quality control groups, LaFleur's team implemented vendor partnership programs, achieving costs reductions while improving quality assurance.

"This is a great opportunity and an exciting time to be a part of the Artel operations team," said LaFleur. "Artel is expanding its offering to meet the growing needs of new markets. I look forward to gaining a better understanding of where we as a company can make the most positive impact on Artel's future direction and success."

