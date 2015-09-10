ChyronHego Announces Latest Acquisition: Newsroom Solutions

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 10, 2015 -- At IBC2015 today, ChyronHego announced the acquisition of Newsroom Solutions, a leading provider of fully integrated software, hardware, and services for local and network cable and television stations. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Newsroom Solutions offers a suite of content and brand management solutions for deploying data-driven news ticker graphics such as severe weather alerting, school closures, and election reporting.

"ChyronHego is committed to leading the charge as the broadcast industry continues to coalesce around all-IP, software-based production technologies. Our acquisition of Newsroom Solutions is the latest step in our strategy to build the industry's most complete software suite for live news productions. To that end, we will continue developing and acquiring the best technologies available," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With its comprehensive family of solutions and solid expertise in presenting data graphically from a range of data sources, Newsroom Solutions provides the ideal complement to our product family. The acquisition gives us a new center of competency that we plan on leveraging not just for broadcasting customers, but also in other markets that rely on compelling graphical presentations of real-time data."

Newsroom Solutions' flagship NewsTicker product is installed in 74 of the 75 largest TV markets in the U.S., and more than 500 stations count on the solution to provide mission-critical graphics displays in a 24-hour news cycle environment. The company's Freedom HD is the leading graphics engine for domestic ticker displays. In the coming months, ChyronHego will work to integrate Newsroom Solutions' real-time data presentation technologies with its ChannelBox channel branding product to provide additional targeted options to the market.

"The acquisition by ChyronHego is a tremendous step for our company and will give us access to a powerful multinational development and sales team as we continue to expand our presence beyond the North American market," said Rick Summers, vice president for sales and marketing, Newsroom Solutions. "Plus, it's a significant advantage for our customers, who will now be able to access ChyronHego's rich array of graphics creation and playout solutions while continuing to receive the same outstanding service for which our company is well-known."

"ChyronHego's technology stack is complementary to our content-centric mission," said Drew Hahn, vice president for research and development, Newsroom Solutions. "Our two teams of developers will work closely to identify opportunities that leverage each other's core strengths and provide both productivity and functional enhancements to our clients. We are excited to work with the talented ChyronHego team."

