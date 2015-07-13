iZotope Makes Debut as Exhibitor at IBC 2015

iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, is making its first formal appearance as an exhibitor at IBC 2015 (stand 8.D70). The company will spotlight its RX family of post production tools and the critical role it plays within post production workflows.

RX, RX Final Mix, and RX Loudness Control are designed to solve common problems in the editing, mixing, and delivery stage of audio post production. By empowering both video and audio editors to effectively repair damaged audio, to achieve the best sonic balance, and to monitor and control loudness levels, the RX family elevates audio quality while contributing significant time and cost savings to a typical broadcast TV or film production budget.

At IBC, iZotope will showcase the latest advances in its award-winning audio repair and enhancement toolkit. RX can transform flawed audio into pristine, usable material by removing noises, distortions, reverb, and other common audio problems. Making it easy for editors to use, RX incorporates workflow-optimizing functionality, leaving more time for creativity in audio and video editing. For anyone in audio post production, broadcast, dialogue editing and mixing, independent filmmaking, or music production, RX can make poorly recorded audio intelligible and ready for primetime.

Also on display at IBC will beRX Final Mix. Broadcast professionals can use the plug-in to balance a wide variety of audio assets in a single mix, ensuring that everything can be heard. Transparent dynamic control helps make dialogue more clear by dynamically reducing the competing sounds. Modern, intelligent processing adds space, depth, and life to all type of program material. With support from mono to 7.1 surround, RX Final Mix helps broadcast professionals control peaks while creating smooth, balanced, and impactful mixes and sub-mixes.

And lastly, show attendees will be able to view RX Loudness Control. This offline plug-in efficiently analyzes and renders a mix for loudness compliance in faster than real-time, while transparently preserving the dynamics of the mix. Audio or video post production professionals working for broadcast can now access intelligent, automatic loudness compliance with just two clicks: one click to analyze audio, and one click to comply. The plug-in encompasses extensive presets for the latest and most significant loudness standards—including BS.1770-1-3, EBU R128 s1, and ATSC A/85.