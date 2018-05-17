Trending

Registration Open for 2018 NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Registration is now open for NAB Show New York, which takes place Oct. 17-18, 2018 at the Javits Convention Center. The event encompasses numerous programs including NY Post|Production Conference, TV2020:Monetizing the Future, NYSBA Digital Leadership Academy and Streaming Summit.

To register, visit https://www.nabshowny.com/attend.