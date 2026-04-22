Frezzi’s PocketLight LED Kit for DJI Osmo Pocket 3: the Perfect Match

I struggled to find a lighting solution that matched the capabilities and portability of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 until I discovered Frezzi’s PocketLight LED Kit.

LOS ANGELES—I’m the founder of Rowdy Skeleton, a consulting and content agency based in Los Angeles, as well as a host and former tech journalist who has spent more than 15 years refining and updating my AV setup.

Over the years, I’ve covered all kinds of events across games, pop culture and tech, including one of the world’s biggest consumer-electronics shows, CES. When I attended CES 2020 just before the pandemic, my field kit was massive: full-frame camera, three-plus lenses of every focal length, small LED lights and a wired mic to avoid wireless interference and noise.

Covering products and stories at CES took ages to set up, especially if I didn’t have a dedicated camera operator on any given day. After a few booths’ worth of setup, recording and striking, I’d decamp to our press room to unload footage and rest before heading back to the show floor. It was truly exhausting, running from appointment to appointment carrying a heavy backpack while making sure I was still camera-ready and delivering as much enthusiasm as I could muster.

Downsizing With DJI

These days, I’m on the content creator/influencer side of things, and last December, a client booked my company for a last-minute content engagement at CES 2026. I’d been working to downsize my kit, and the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has served me really well. It’s lightweight, extremely portable and its versatility made shooting field packages a breeze.

However, I hadn’t found a lighting solution that matched the Osmo Pocket 3’s usefulness. Mass-produced lights I had tried were small and inexpensive, but they didn’t throw enough light to make a difference when I was more than an arm’s length away from the Pocket 3’s lens. And I didn’t want to invest in a full-cage system, since they add so much weight and bulk to a shooting solution that’s meant to be extremely light and compact.

After some research, I discovered Frezzi’s PocketLight LED kit for DJI Osmo Pocket 3, a light kit designed specifically for Osmo, and convinced them to let me try it out as I covered CES 2026.

Setting it up was easy—I slid the Osmo Pocket 3’s extended battery into the minimalist-but-sturdy metal case, attached the LED’s long arm and snapped the light onto the strong magnet at the top. Heading out on the show floor, I felt well-equipped and confident, even without a more complex and heavier traditional camera setup. Moving through the crowds was so much easier, and using a magnetic LED mount meant taking a hands-free shot was as simple as snapping the entire system to it and framing my shot in the Osmo Pocket 3’s selfie modem with DJI’s Mic Mini attached to my jacket.

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Frezzi’s light is an incredibly well-designed piece of equipment that makes the most of its form factor, and it rounded out my kit exactly as I hoped it would. The range of its brightness meant I was able to have exactly the right amount of light for every shot, no matter if the booth was extra dark, extra bright or backlit.

Versatile and Portable

Many times, I was shooting in areas featuring a product under absolutely beautiful light, but attempting to record in front of those displays would result in a harsh case of backlighting. The Frezzi LED completely neutralized those issues, and using it at less than 50% brightness (which is still really bright) resulted in a massive battery-life boost that was a sincerely pleasant surprise.

Because the light isn’t fixed to a cold shoe (it uses a magnetic mount instead), I can swing it around in any direction regardless of what I’m recording. I’m not exaggerating when I say that this setup has been an absolute game-changer for me as a content creator, and I’m excited Frezzi created a lighting solution that matches the capability, portability and versatility of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 perfectly.

More information is available on Frezzi’s website.