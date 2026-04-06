Heart’s WDSU to Air Million Dollar Rodeo Competition

NEW ORLEANS—The Hondo Rodeo Fest and Hearst-owned WDSU-TV have announced a deal that will make the NBC affiliate in New Orleans the exclusive broadcast partner for the Hondo Rodeo’s three-night million-dollar rodeo competition April 10-12th from 6-8 pm CST at the Caesars Superdome.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest is a three-day rodeo competition, concert series and street fest coming to New Orleans on April 10-12th at the Caesars Superdome. It features headliners such as Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson and Creed, in addition to performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Old Dominion and Bailey Zimmerman.

The event will broadcast each night on WDSU's 6.2 channel MeTV New Orleans and be streamed on Hearst's streaming app Very Local.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hearst Television to bring the Hondo Rodeo competition into homes across the New Orleans market,” said James Trawick, CEO of The Hondo Rodeo Fest. “The Hondo Rodeo Fest is a multiple day event where we both celebrate rodeo as a sport and its deep roots in Western culture. By teaming up with WDSU-TV, the number one station in the region, we’re able to further create exposure for our talented athletes and the Western culture values that make this event so special.”

Mike Neelly, president and GM of Hearst Television WDSU-TV added that “The Hondo Rodeo Fest is bringing a high-energy, three-day event to our community, complete with high-level rodeo competition, concerts and a street fest. New Orleans knows how to throw events, and our track record proves itself on partnering with these incredible institutions to share the experience with our viewers.”

For more information on The Hondo Rodeo Fest, visit https://thehondorodeofest.com/ .