ESPN Expands Global Reach on Disney+

ESPN and Disney+ have launched ESPN on Disney+ in Europe and select Asia-Pacific markets, a move that will make offering available in 53 countries and territories across the regions.

With this expansion, ESPN now reaches viewers through Disney+ in approximately 100 markets around the world.

In Europe, the expansion builds upon a growing portfolio of sports content on Disney+. In select Asia-Pacific markets, which includes Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, a selection of English‑language ESPN sports programming will be available on Disney+ in this initial phase.

All Disney+ subscribers in both Europe and select APAC markets can also access exclusive sports content including live sporting events, studio shows, films, and more, alongside general entertainment and kids and family programming – all within a single app.

“Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” said Alisa Bowen, president, Disney+. “This launch adds to our growing portfolio of local sports rights around the world.”

The initial offering will vary by market but will grow to thousands of live events over the next year, Disney reported.

That content includes a diverse portfolio of programming such as US sports coverage of the NBA (National Basketball Association) and NHL (National Hockey League) – both starting with the 2026-27 season. The lineup also includes college sports, featuring NCAA championships including men’s and women’s March Madness, plus college basketball regular season and conference tournaments, college football, College Football Playoff, and bowl games, as well as the Little League World Series, Savannah Bananas, and more.

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The expansion comes on the heels of the recently concluded NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, which streamed on Disney+ across Europe.1

Disney+ subscribers will also have access to ESPN’s "30 for 30" documentary collection, a deep library of films and studio shows, including ESPN FC, ESPN’s global football news and information program.

This builds on the sports offerings on Disney+ already available in Europe, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, LALIGA in the UK and Ireland, and the Copa del Rey, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and DFB Pokal in the Nordics. The offering will also feature KeSPA’s flagship events, including Esports Championships Asia Jinju 2026, and the 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup in APAC markets.

The launches are in addition to ESPN existing linear networks. It currently has 50 linear networks reaching fans across 130 countries and territories.