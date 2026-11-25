MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—LG Ad Solutions is giving advertisers the ability to verify their campaigns that appear in its home-screen inventory, including independent fraud and invalid traffic (IVT) verification, via DoubleVerify’s media-effectiveness platform.

“Advertisers are looking for more than campaign metrics” Kelly McMahon, executive vice president of global operations at LG Ad Solutions, said. “They want confidence in what’s working. Helping advertisers measure outcomes begins with giving them confidence in every part of their media investment. Expanding independent verification to Home Screen inventory is another step toward making that possible.”

The new capability allows advertisers using DoubleVerify to apply the same verification standards to Home Screen inventory they use across their other media investments.

With the launch, LG Ad Solutions is believed to be one of the first original equipment manufacturers to offer DoubleVerify verification for home-screen inventory, including Menu and other native Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) standard ad formats.

For many advertisers, independent verification is a standard part of the media buying process. Until now, brands could not apply those same verification standards to home-screen inventory. The new integration between LG Ad Solutions and DV removes that barrier.

The capability supports LG Ad Solutions’ broader approach to measurement, giving advertisers greater confidence through independent third-party verification, the company said.

“As Home Screen advertising continues to grow, advertisers expect the same trusted verification capabilities they use across the rest of their other campaigns,” Todd Randak, general manager of connected TV at DoubleVerify, said. “Bringing DoubleVerify media quality measurement to Home Screen inventory helps brands apply consistent verification practices across more of their media buys.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

More information is available on the LG Ad Solutions and DoubleVerify websites.