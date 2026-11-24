CAMBRIDGE, England—With Black Friday days away, a new retail report from payment and subscription firm Bango reveals nearly one in three Americans plans to spend more on digital subscriptions than physical products.

The report, titled “Shopping. Spending. Subscriptions,” also showed that subscription offers are changing where people shop. Thirty-three percent of Americans have shifted some spending to a different retailer over the past year because of a free or discounted digital subscription offer.

The report is based on a survey 2,500 U.S. adults that examined the appeal of services like Netflix, Spotify and Xbox Game Pass when offered by retailers. Independent research company 3Gem conducted the fieldwork Nov. 4-9.

The survey found subscriptions bring new shoppers, more visits and bigger purchases. Specifically, it revealed:

37% of respondents shopped with a retailer for the first time within the past 12 months due to a subscription offer.

44% shopped with a retailer more often because of a subscription offer.

37% added extra items to their purchases to reach the minimum spend for a free or discounted subscription.

The key takeaway for retailers preparing for Black Friday is that shoppers will change where they shop, how often they come back and how much they buy to get a subscription.

“A subscription someone actually wants can be what brings them through a retailer’s door for the first time,” Bango Vice President of Marketing Giles Tongue said. “Our research shows it brings them back, too, and it gets them adding items to their basket to qualify.

“On Black Friday, when shoppers have more deals than they can count, that’s a real edge. A retailer that adds a service the customer will enjoy to a purchase gives them one more reason to choose its deal over a competitor’s.”

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The survey also found that many shoppers join membership programs mainly for the included subscriptions. In the past year, 24% paid for a retail membership primarily for a digital subscription, and 23% continued paying to keep the subscription even after they started shopping at the retailer less often.

That means a membership can stay valuable to customers between purchases. It also gives subscription providers a route to new customers through retail partners.

“The value doesn’t end at checkout,” Tongue said. “People are paying for retail memberships mainly for the subscriptions inside them and keeping those memberships even when they shop less. Retailers and subscription providers that offer services people value with real choice and an easy way to manage them, can build loyalty that lasts well beyond the holiday season.”