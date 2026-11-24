MONTREAL—Grass Valley said Zoom’s recently released ZoomISO Cloud is now available to run natively within Grass Valley AMPP, its cloud-based production platform.

ZoomISO Cloud generates individual, production-ready audio and video feeds of participants in Zoom meetings and webinars. Built as a Media eXchange Layer-native application, ZoomISO Cloud exchanges audio, video and metadata directly with other AMPP applications through the MXL, enabling production teams to incorporate remote Zoom contributors directly into live productions without relying on screen capture, dedicated receive hardware or separate gateway systems.

Bringing guests from videoconferencing systems into a professional production has traditionally required multiple systems and signal conversions, adding complexity and latency. With this native integration, GV said, users can treat each Zoom participant as an individual live source. ZoomISO Cloud separates participants in a Zoom meeting or webinar into individual audio and video feeds, which can then be routed, switched, recorded and combined with graphics and other content inside AMPP.

ZoomISO Cloud’s streamlined remote contribution to AMPP gives teams greater control over how remote participants appear in a program, rather than limiting them to standard videoconferencing layouts from captured meeting application windows, Grass Valley said.

“By running ZoomISO Cloud natively within AMPP, we are making it easier for production teams to integrate remote contributors into their workflows, with the flexibility and control they need to deliver high-quality live content,” said Matthew Yates, director of strategic alliances at Grass Valley.

Each ZoomISO Cloud instance provides up to 16 individual participant feeds, which lets production teams create customized layouts, move between speakers, add graphics and branding and record isolated feeds for later use, Grass Valley said.

The connection is bidirectional, which means a program output, confidence feed or other AMPP source can be returned to the Zoom meeting. This leads to more natural conversations between hosts and remote contributors, the company said. ZoomISO Cloud also supports Zoom’s Enhanced Media technology, which delivers remote guest feeds at 1080p and 60 fps with higher bit rates than standard videoconferencing.

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The MXL implementation removes unnecessary encoding and signal-conversion stages, helping preserve video quality and minimize latency. It also allows contribution resources to scale alongside switching, recording and delivery capabilities without requiring a separate remote-contribution system.

The integration between Zoom and Grass Valley is among the first commercial implementations of MXL v1 and supports Grass Valley’s work within the EBU Dynamic Media Facility ecosystem.

More information on Grass Valley AMPP is available online.