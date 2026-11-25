BOTHELL, Wash. — Nov. 24, 2026 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), together with the Video Services Forum (VSF) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have announced that the next IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event will take place on Jan. 18-22, 2027, at the EBU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The event is open to member companies of AIMS, VSF and the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA). The event is the third hosted by the EBU. The first two led to the certification of more than 80 products in 2026.

“Each certification event expands the range of IPMX products integrators can specify with confidence,” said Sam Recine, Vice-President, Global Strategic Partnerships at Matrox and IPMX Pro AV Working Group Chair at AIMS. “The 2026 events proved interoperability across dozens of vendors. Adding USB transport to the test plan in Geneva takes IPMX further into the KVM and desktop workflows that integrators and end users have been asking about.”

The January event will add USB 2.0 transport to the IPMX test plan, extending IPMX into KVM- and USB-enabled workflows. Other capabilities that were in active development before the launch of standard this year continue to progress, including Host Key Exchange Protocol (HKEP) and HDCP handling for protected content and the Privacy Encryption Protocol (PEP) security layer, which enables interoperable content encryption across multi-vendor deployments. HEVC and AVC compression profiles, which have seen strong industry interest in enabling efficient transport across existing infrastructure, are also progressing toward certification.

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications designed to bring ST 2110-based media transport and NMOS-based control to a broader range of markets, including Pro AV, live events, corporate media, education, and beyond. Building on the certified product base of 48 products from 11 manufacturers introduced at ISE 2026, the certification program continues to evolve with new capabilities that address the practical requirements of deployed systems.

Member companies must submit products for certification consideration by Dec. 14, 2026. More information about AIMS and its work is available at www.aimsalliance.org .