SAN FRANCISCO—Media intelligence firm Samba has unveiled a new audience measurement offering that combines ad-supported streaming and linear TV data. It’s intended to provide marketers and creators with a single dataset built on a unified methodology that reflects cross-screen and cross-platform viewing, the company said.

Until now, according to the company, marketers have needed to stitch data together from incomplete sources or settle for modeling that is built on estimates rather than observed behavior. Samba said its feed sees every streaming app a household opens and is calibrated and projected to reflect the full audience. Combined with its existing linear TV coverage, the data provides a unified picture of audience behavior across screens and platforms, the company said.

Every Samba capability, including analytics and insights, targeting, audience planning, measurement and identity resolution now runs on the same comprehensive signal.

Analytics and insights offer complete visibility into what audiences stream and where. They give marketers a full picture of viewing behavior to power custom analysis, competitive benchmarking and audience modeling.

Samba data now offers:

Broader scale and more markets: Coverage spans more than 600 apps and more than 100,000 streaming titles in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Australia.

Coverage spans more than 600 apps and more than 100,000 streaming titles in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Australia. Device-level visibility: A new dimension identifies the device source for TV, such as a native app, streaming player, gaming console or set-top box.

A new dimension identifies the device source for TV, such as a native app, streaming player, gaming console or set-top box. Sharper ad details: Every ad exposure record carries detailed source information, so clients can isolate how national, local and addressable buys perform across networks, MVPDs and apps.

Every ad exposure record carries detailed source information, so clients can isolate how national, local and addressable buys perform across networks, MVPDs and apps. Cleaner cross-platform models: Sharper app classification reduces miscategorization, giving every downstream model cleaner inputs.

Sharper app classification reduces miscategorization, giving every downstream model cleaner inputs. Full-audience projections: Streaming viewership is calibrated and projected at the national level, so the models reflect the full audience rather than only the households in the Samba panel.

Samba’s complete streaming and linear feed is available now to enterprise clients globally, delivered through AWS, Databricks, Snowflake, InfoSum and other data collaboration platforms. It is updated daily.

More information is available on the company’s website.