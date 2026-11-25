LONDON and PARIS—Media workflow orchestration and integration specialists Blue Lucy and Moments Lab, the AI content-management and creation platform, have integrated their technologies to help rights holders monetize their archives.

The connector links Blue Lucy's rights-aware content management platform with Moments Lab, making thousands of hours of catalog content searchable and ready to turn into short-form content for social and digital platforms.

Many rights holders sit on deep archives that they rarely fully monetize, the companies said. Finding the right moments can take significant effort, they said, even before the complexity of understanding if a clip is cleared for use on a given platform in a given territory. All too often, a valuable catalog stays on the shelf.

The new integration addresses both issues. Blue Lucy holds the content inventory and, through existing integrations with common rights-management systems, the platform knows where assets are cleared for use and on which platforms. With Blue Lucy acting as a rights-aware gateway between the content under management and Moments Lab, media owners can confidently control what gets indexed and published.

In a typical workflow, an operator would use Blue Lucy to push content to Moments Lab along with the essential metadata Moments Lab needs to enrich it. Moments Lab’s MXT multimodal AI then indexes the material, making every scene, face, quote and moment searchable in both platforms.

Users can then work with the catalog through the AI assistants they already use. Via Model Content Protocol (MCP) connectors, an assistant can query the index directly and assemble a compilation in response to a simple prompt.

Key benefits include rights cleared by design, faster discovery, automated content creation, ready for every platform and scalable monetization.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

More information is available on the Blue Lucy Media and Moments Lab websites.