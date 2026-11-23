SAN FRANCISCO—A study by Samba and OpenX found that half of the digital audiences reached in 11 marketing campaigns were not reached through linear TV, suggesting that digital advertising can extend the reach of traditional TV campaigns.

The companies analyzed 11 marketing campaigns conducted using data from Samba to target connected TV, display and online video audiences via OpenXSelect. The joint analysis revealed, on average, that 50% of the digital audiences reached were not exposed to those campaigns on linear TV. In some campaigns, as much as 90% of the digital impressions were to audiences not reached by linear TV.

The study found:

On average, half of the digital audience was not exposed to the linear TV campaigns. As TV viewers continue to shift away from linear TV, it is increasingly difficult for brands to identify and reach these consumers. Samba and OpenX reached consumers missed by linear TV, adding incremental reach to the brands’ campaigns.

As TV viewers continue to shift away from linear TV, it is increasingly difficult for brands to identify and reach these consumers. Samba and OpenX reached consumers missed by linear TV, adding incremental reach to the brands’ campaigns. The biggest gains came from light TV viewers. The third of households that watched the least amount of television accounts for 3 % of impressions for linear TV campaigns. Brands were able to target those same households on digital channels via Samba data and OpenX’s identity graph.

The third of households that watched the least amount of television accounts for 3 % of impressions for linear TV campaigns. Brands were able to target those same households on digital channels via Samba data and OpenX’s identity graph. Targeted audiences allow for better frequency monitoring. For the linear TV portion of campaigns, heavy TV viewers were exposed to the same ads at 5.5 times the rate of light viewers. On digital, ad frequency stayed consistent across both groups.

For the linear TV portion of campaigns, heavy TV viewers were exposed to the same ads at 5.5 times the rate of light viewers. On digital, ad frequency stayed consistent across both groups. Digital balanced delivery across markets. Geographic distribution is hard to control with TV alone. Targeted audiences were more evenly distributed across geographic regions.

“Linear TV remains effective at building awareness at scale, but it still misses a significant portion of consumers,” Phillip Keefe, Samba vice president of insights and innovation, said. “The third of households that watch the least TV received just 3 percent of linear impressions. Audiences curated by Samba delivered nearly 10x the share of impressions to those households, giving brands a way to reach the people their TV buys leave out.”

Samba measured each campaign with its True Reach and Frequency solutio. The analysis compared household-level exposure across linear TV and high-quality digital media across CTV, display and online video. OpenX’s ID graph, with an addressable audience of more than 275 million, tied impressions across devices and channels back to the household so digital and linear could be measured side by side.

More information is available on the Samba and OpenX websites.