Zixi, TAG Extend Partnership to Secure Live Ad Insertion

NEW YORK—Zixi and TAG Video Systems have extended an integration enabling Zixi to leverage TAG's Content Matching technology.

Together, the platforms will help broadcasters and content owners verify that SCTE-35 markers remain intact across delivery paths and confirm that redundant feeds carry the expected content before a switching error reaches air.

SCTE-35 markers carry the ad avails, program boundaries and regional cues that live distribution runs on, but encoders, transcoders and other processing stages can strip along the way, taking revenue with them. Through the SDK, the Zixi Platform can act on TAG Content Matching results, confirming that the output of a processing chain carries the same content as the input, and measuring the latency between the two.

The Zixi Platform will be able to restore the SCTE-35 markers at their precise, frame-accurate times. That adds to the SCTE-35 control Zixi customers already use for downstream compatibility, regional targeting and dynamic ad insertion.Fingerprinting will also give operators an automated check on redundant feeds.

When two sources match, Zixi can merge them for a seamless switch. When they stop matching, operations teams can catch a switching error before it reaches viewers. The work extends an integration that began in 2020 and has so far focused on monitoring and multiviewing.

This step takes TAG's content assurance capabilities into the delivery path itself. Zixi and TAG will discuss the integration at NAB Show New York, Oct. 21-22 and will be participating in the Local TV Strategies Conference.

More information is available on the Zixi and TAG Video Systems websites.

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See TAG Video Systems in booth 607 at NAB New York 2026.