The FCC released details of its plans to loosen ownership restrictions for radio and TV stations in the U.S.

On Monday, Chairman Brendan Carr announced that the commission would vote at its Dec. 17 open meeting to update broadcast ownership rules as part of its 2022 Quadrennial Review.

Current rules cap the total number of stations one entity can own in a local market, but the new proposal would treat those limits as "baselines"—allowing the FCC to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to approve deals that exceed them if doing so serves the public interest. For radio, the proposal would also eliminate AM/FM subcaps, allowing owners to choose their preferred mix of stations within a market.

In its draft Report and Order released on Tuesday, the commission said it would account for competition from streaming platforms and digital media when evaluating new acquisitions, rather than looking at traditional broadcasters in isolation.

"In effect, the Commission will no longer formally define a product market for purposes of our local television competitive analysis but will now apply a more flexible approach that considers both broadcast and non-broadcast platforms if the circumstances of the DMA [Designated Market Area] at issue so warrant," the commission said.

Under the proposal, owning up to two full-power commercial TV stations in the same Designated Market Area would serve as a presumptive baseline rather than a rigid cap, though interested parties could still challenge a two-station deal by filing a petition showing it would harm the public interest.

Companies seeking to own, operate, or control more than two full-power TV stations in a single DMA could apply for case-by-case approval by demonstrating that the combination serves the public interest, convenience, and necessity. When reviewing those requests, the FCC said it would weigh factors including market and station metrics, non-broadcast competition, localism and community impact, transaction-specific retransmission consent fee issues, network affiliations, and the applicant's use of low-power TV (LPTV) and multicast streams.

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"These modifications will enable the commission to evaluate television transactions on their merits—approving those that serve the public interest while denying any that do not—rather than categorically prohibiting common ownership based on rigid, predetermined criteria," the draft order states.

At the same time, the rules would retain the Dual Network Rule, which prohibits mergers among the Big Four broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC) in order to preserve local stations' bargaining leverage in network negotiations.

The draft order also argues that greater ownership flexibility will help local journalism compete against streaming services, noting that allowing ownership of more than two stations in a market "may make it possible to sustain independent local news operations in many television markets on an ongoing, economically viable basis, where it would otherwise be difficult or impossible under prevailing marketplace conditions."

The FCC acknowledged opposition to such changes, noting that State Cable Associations and a coalition including Public Knowledge (APA et al.) have linked past media consolidation to "reductions in local news quality, local newsroom shutdowns, and cutbacks on local reporters," as well as the elimination of local journalism jobs.