The owner of a tower located in the San Francisco area is looking for new tenants and says the site is ideal for broadcasters interested in building a single frequency network for ATSC 3.0 in the area.

Nick Kraemer, who, along with his sister, inherited the 1-acre piece of land on Mt. Sutro from their father, believes the site has great potential.

“My dad bought this tower back in 2002 when AT&T liquidated the long lines,” Kraemer said.

Sierra Morena Tower is located on the Skyline crest above Woodside (FCC ASR 1260084, 37.4105 N / 122.3098 W, about 2,376 ft ground elevation), and is being reopened as a broadcast site, he said.

The site in the 1960s as a Bell System / AT&T Long Lines microwave relay: the original 50-ft Type L tower and its horn-reflector antennas on top of the equipment building. (Image credit: San Mateo County planning file photo)

“It has a tower of about 90 feet, a hardened equipment building with racks, three-phase power with propane generator backup, and AT&T fiber in the building,” he said.

Kraemer believes the old Long Lines relay can be re-used for ATSC 3.0 SFN fill, Broadcast Positioning System geometry and auxiliary transmission, away from the Sutro cluster.

“It could also be a fresh Bay Area site for vendors to demo or field-trial NextGen, HD Radio or SFN gear,” he added.

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From his talks with engineers, Kraemer said he learned that the current Bay Area sites are very crowded, and some secondary sites don't even have fiber.

“A few serious players are taking a hard look, and I think there's an opportunity for several full-time broadcasters to share the medium upgrades full power broadcasters would require,” he said. “The site offers a central and genuinely different geometry, with strong bones. We'll never replace Sutro, San Bruno or Allison, but depending on use case and frequency, we can add coverage alongside them: SFN nodes, fill-in, translators, boosters and backup. It's also another option in a market with very few.”

One of the site's Long Lines-era horn-reflector antennas on the roof deck, before the horns were removed. (Image credit: Sierra Morena Tower)

Kraemer said he’s currently in talks with about 100 businesses, some of whom he characterized as “big broadcasters.”

“A couple big channels are thinking about it,” he said. “Some have said no, some maybe looking at it just from a camera and news perspective, but there are a handful talking about broadcast, a lot of FM radio stations, and a couple like low power TV folks.”

Kraemer, who describes himself as a mathematician, is a man of many hats, having worked as a firefighter, road service engineer and even owned his own property management business for 20 years. He currently lives in Costa Rica.

As for how much investment would be needed for a new tenant, Kraemer says much of the infrastructure is already in place, including 800 A 120/208 V three-phase service, generator, AT&T fiber in the building, rack space in a hardened building of about 3,000 square feet and paved access. For a typical translator or low-power SFN node, the work is a structural analysis for the specific antenna load, plus line, mounting and a dedicated circuit, he said.

Sierra Morena Tower Isotropic Antenna 250 kW ERP coverage (Image credit: Sierra Morena Tower)

A full-power TV transmitter would need more, he admitted.

“We don't have 2,500 A service or a 500 kW generator yet, but the conduit is in place and I know where the pad for a larger transformer would go,” he said. “It's all possible with time and money.”

Longer term, he said he would like to see the ridge to work as shared Bay Area infrastructure, built with the organizations that use it.

“A site away from the Sutro, San Bruno and Mt. Allison clusters adds real geographic diversity including new path angles, a backup if one cluster is hit by fire, outage or an earthquake, and better geometry for systems that depend on well-spread sites [single-frequency TV networks, timing and positioning, radar, sensor and camera networks, mesh and relay links],” Kraemer said “It also looks straight down on the Peninsula and Silicon Valley corridor, a different and growing part of the region. Several broadcasters are evaluating the site this fall, and early participants help shape the build-out, share its cost, and get first choice of positions.”

Maintenance of the tower right now is a family affair, Kraemer said.

"My sister lives on site, so she does like the site tours. I come two or three times a year, climb the tower, do whatever little maintenance things need to be done on the facility, because I'm the property guy. "

Nick Kraemer (Image credit: Sierra Morena Tower)

Beyond the technical opportunities, Kraemer thinks there's a compelling story in the extraordinary engineering behind these former AT&T Long Lines facilities.

“They were built with a level of durability and infrastructure that remains impressive decades later,” he said. “Our hope is to give this remarkable piece of telecommunications history a second life—not simply as a tower for lease, but as a modern, shared communications asset serving broadcasters, technology innovators, and the surrounding community.”