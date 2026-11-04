Roku Introduces Roku Outcomes to Optimize Ad Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has unveiled Roku Outcomes, a machine learning-powered tool that enables marketers to target ads toward specific consumer actions, bringing the discipline they use for search and social to premium TV inventory.

Roku Outcomes offers two purpose-built optimizations, including:

Roku Outcomes Amplify: Designed to maximize unique and incremental household reach, helping brands connect with new audiences while managing frequency. Marketers can set target audiences, reach goals and frequency controls, including goals for reaching households beyond linear TV or an existing media plan.

Designed to maximize unique and incremental household reach, helping brands connect with new audiences while managing frequency. Marketers can set target audiences, reach goals and frequency controls, including goals for reaching households beyond linear TV or an existing media plan. Roku Outcomes Actions: Drives advertiser-defined conversions, including app installs, first-time views, sign-ups, subscriptions and trials.

With Roku, the ad, app install and first stream all happen on the Roku platform. That gives marketers closed-loop measurement within a single ecosystem, connecting ad exposure to installs and subsequent viewing. These signals continuously feed Roku’s machine learning models, which adjust bids and delivery in real time as campaigns are running.

“Performance marketers want to know: Did it drive action and at what cost?” said James Kelm, vice president of products, advertising, media at Roku. “Roku Outcomes lets our media and entertainment clients set the CPA they need and puts the scale and attention of TV behind it with measurement they can trust because the ad, the install and the first stream all happen on the same platform.”

For brands looking to reach new households beyond their existing media plans while managing ad frequency, Roku Outcomes lets marketers set target audiences, reach goals and frequency controls to extend campaign reach more efficiently.

Roku Outcomes works across Roku’s premium advertising ecosystem, including Home Screen native experiences and in-stream video. Roku Outcomes Actions is initially available for media and entertainment advertisers, with support for purchases, website visits and cart activity planned.

More information is available on the company’s website.