Bitcentral To Feature Connected Media Workflows At 2026 NAB Show

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral will showcase its latest innovations demonstrating how media organizations can strengthen content operations through flexible workflows, hybrid cloud strategies and intelligent automation during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will highlight its Core News, Fusion and Central Control solutions, each designed to address critical areas of the content lifecycle from production and infrastructure to playout. The products enable organizations to evolve operations based on their specific needs and priorities.

“As AI and cloud strategies continue to shape the industry, broadcasters are looking for practical ways to apply these technologies without disrupting what already works,” said Sam Peterson, COO at Bitcentral. “At NAB 2026, we’re demonstrating how our solutions support greater flexibility across production, infrastructure and playout, giving organizations the ability to scale and adapt with confidence.”

Bitcentral’s Fusion Gateway, which reflects its continued focus on interoperability and collaboration with third-party technology providers, helps media organizations incorporate new technologies while preserving existing infrastructure.

The cloud-based integration framework enables broadcasters to connect content, metadata and workflows across platforms through scalable APIs, making it easier to develop new integrations without disrupting production environments.

Bitcentral will also showcase:

Core News, which streamlines planning, scripting, editing and multi-platform publishing to support efficient newsroom operations.

Fusion Hybrid Storage, enabling flexible infrastructure strategies that balance performance, cost, and accessibility across environments.

Fusion Insights, which transforms metadata into actionable intelligence to improve content discovery and accelerate production decisions.

Central Control, combining master control and intelligent workflow automation to integrate traffic, assets, scheduling and monitoring for reliable, scalable linear channel operations.

See Bitcentral at 2026 NAB Show booth W2823.