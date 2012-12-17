TV One announces new 4-input card, C3-340 CORIO matrix upgrade

TV One has announced a new 4-input HD-SDI card as well as a firmware upgrade for the C3-340 CORIO matrix.

The C3-340 CORIO matrix is a matrix router that uses modular hardware with 16 AV module slots for I/O modules along with scaling output cards and soft signal switching. In addition to having a CORIO2 scaling engine for individual up/down scaling, aspect ratio and frame rate conversion of each output, the CORIO matrix offers unique DVI-U I/O modules that give users a variety of I/O connections. DVI-U modules within the CORIO matrix allow for the ability to use any signal from Composite Video, Y/C and YUV, RGBHV and DVI-D plus HDMI signals.

The C3-340 CORIO matrix 4-input HD-SDI card enables users to feed in four separate SD or HD-SDI signals into the CORIO matrix, which can double the number of available inputs as the DVI-U and 3G SDI input cards have two inputs per module.

In addition, firmware upgrade 1.44 enhances the features of the CORIO matrix from a video matrix to a complete audio and video routing scaling marix. The upgrade features an an enhanced feature set that allows the ability to route embedded HDMI and SDI signals separate from the video signals. In addition to embedded audio signals, external analog or digital audio signals can be used through the optional audio board for the CORIO matrix and either embed/de-embed audio signals or even create a separate 8 x 8 audio matrix inside the CORIO matrix system.