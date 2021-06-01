Xumo TV Expands Reach With Apple TV Launch

IRVINE, Calif.—Xumo TV has announced that it has launched its free ad-supported service with over 200 channels on Apple TV and that it has made a notable addition to its content with a slate of AVOD exclusive movie titles from Magnolia.

The Apple TV launch means that the service is available on all the most popular streaming devices and adds to Xumo’s availability on connected televisions, mobile devices, FireTV, Roku, and gaming consoles (Nvidia Shield).

The new AVOD exclusive movie titles from Magnolia include “In the Fade,” “Tomato Red” and “Please Stand By.”

“According to comScore’s most recent State of OTT report, more than 30 percent of American’s stream video via internet connected televisions,” noted Chris Hall, senior vice president of product at XUMO. “As streaming audiences grow, XUMO’s 200 plus diverse, free and popular channels are more widely accessible than ever, across all of the devices that people use the most. With this level of distribution, we are continuing to deliver in-demand content to tens of millions.”