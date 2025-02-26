Warner Bros. Discovery Drops Plan for Max Sports Tier
Announcement comes weeks after studio ditched its Venu sports streaming JV with Disney, Fox
Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that it will no longer pursue plans to launch a separate sports tier for its Max streaming service. The announcement comes weeks after the studio scuttled its plans to launch the Venu sports streaming service with Fox and Disney, ending the controversial proposal that spawned criticisms of monopolistic practices and a lawsuit from DirecTV.
It also comes as the company reorganizes, with the expectation that it will split off its legacy U.S. cable networks from its streaming Max service and the studio business this year.
"Over the last year plus, we had the opportunity to assess how users engage with sports and news on Max, and we’ve been actively involved in exploring ways to evolve the sports distribution ecosystem in the U.S. We believe that the best place for that content for now is within the Standard and Premium tiers," said JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, WBD. "This update ensures that subscribers can continue to enjoy that coveted access within Max, while also enabling ongoing investment in our premium sports and news portfolio."
Beginning on March 30, B/R Sports and CNN Max will no longer be available on the Basic with Ads tier.
B/R Sports on Max boasts more than 1,700 live games and events each year from the NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, NASCAR and tennis's French Open, among others. Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT channel, which has broadcast NBA games for decades, will lose their contract with the league at the end of the 2024-2025 season.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Study: Sports Content Significantly Increases on SVOD Services in Q1 2025
ESPN to End MLB Coverage Starting in 2026