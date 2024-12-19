Warner Bros. Discovery Announces New Leadership Structure for U.S. Networks

LOS ANGELES—After announcing places to restructure its businesses to take advantage of possible M&A opportunities, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the new leadership structure for its U.S. networks business.

As part of the reorganization plan, which WBD expects to put in place by mid-2025, the legacy U.S. cable networks will be split off from its streaming Max service and the studio business.

The U.S. Networks will be run by Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, following the year-end retirement of Kathleen Finch, chairman and CEO, U.S. Networks.

Brett Paul will serve as chief operating officer for U.S. Networks, where he will play a key role in setting and executing Dungey’s plan for the group, including leading business affairs and digital strategy. Paul, who will report to Dungey, will also continue in his current role as president, Warner Bros. Television Group.

Howard Lee has been promoted to chief creative officer of U.S. Networks and will also continue to serve as president and head of content for TLC and Discovery. Lee, who will also report to Dungey, will focus on content strategy across WBD’s linear networks, on its streaming service Max and globally through licensing and partnerships, the company said.

The U.S. Networks leadership team will also include: Susan Kolar, who has been named chief financial and strategy officer for U.S. Networks, and will continue to report to WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels,; and Karen Bronzo, who will continue in her role as chief global marketing officer for U.S. Networks & News, reporting to both Dungey and David Leavy, chief operating officer, CNN Worldwide.

“Building on the foundation that Kathleen established, I am excited to announce the core U.S. Networks leadership team who will drive a new creative vision and distribution plan that best serves our audiences, our partners, and our business,” Dungey said. “This powerful group will work to redefine the role of the U.S. Networks by fortifying our linear business while continuing to develop a content engine that feeds Max and creates shows that smartly leverage and promote our unparalleled IP.”

In addition to her forthcoming leadership role at the U.S. Networks, Dungey will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, where the studio is on track to have its most profitable year in scripted content in the last five years, the company said.