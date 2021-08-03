ViacomCBS Inks Distribution Agreements with Cox Communications

NEW YORK—In another sign of the growing importance of the streaming business for both pay TV operators and programmers, ViacomCBS Inc. has announced comprehensive multi-year distribution agreements with pay TV operator Cox Communications that will include both channels and streaming services.

The deal will allow Cox to carry ViacomCBS’ extensive portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks, including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Telefe, TV Land and VH1. The deal also includes retransmission consent of CBS broadcast stations in Los Angeles.

In addition, the deal will also offer Cox subscribers expanded access to ViacomCBS’ collection of streaming services, including Paramount+, Showtime OTT and Pluto TV.

“We are pleased to have reached significant agreements with Cox that offer our best-in-class entertainment across broadcast, cable and streaming on behalf of subscribers,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Cox has been a valued partner for years and we look forward to working together to continuously serve millions of households through our long-standing partnership.”

ViacomCBS reached a carriage deal with Charter in July that also included streaming services .

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.