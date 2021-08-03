ViacomCBS Inks Distribution Agreements with Cox Communications
Carriage deal includes ViacomCBS’s channels and streaming services
NEW YORK—In another sign of the growing importance of the streaming business for both pay TV operators and programmers, ViacomCBS Inc. has announced comprehensive multi-year distribution agreements with pay TV operator Cox Communications that will include both channels and streaming services.
The deal will allow Cox to carry ViacomCBS’ extensive portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks, including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Telefe, TV Land and VH1. The deal also includes retransmission consent of CBS broadcast stations in Los Angeles.
In addition, the deal will also offer Cox subscribers expanded access to ViacomCBS’ collection of streaming services, including Paramount+, Showtime OTT and Pluto TV.
“We are pleased to have reached significant agreements with Cox that offer our best-in-class entertainment across broadcast, cable and streaming on behalf of subscribers,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Cox has been a valued partner for years and we look forward to working together to continuously serve millions of households through our long-standing partnership.”
ViacomCBS reached a carriage deal with Charter in July that also included streaming services.
Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.