ViacomCBS, Charter Ink Major Distribution Agreements

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.—In a deal that illustrates the growing importance of streaming media for programmers and pay TV operators, ViacomCBS Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. have announced a comprehensive, multi-year distribution agreements for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS’ portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks that includes the licensing of ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services, Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin, for future distribution to Charter’s Spectrum customers.

As part of the deal, ViacomCBS and Charter also will expand their existing collaboration around addressable media and advanced advertising, the companies noted.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to have reached a new deal to deliver ViacomCBS’ expansive portfolio of popular brands and premium programming for Spectrum audiences to enjoy, plus greater choice in how they consume our content,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Charter is a valued partner, and we look forward to deepening our long-standing relationship.”

Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter added that “these comprehensive agreements with ViacomCBS recognize the fast-changing pace of the subscription video business and provide us the flexibilities to adapt for the benefit of our customers while also furthering our strategic interests in the advanced advertising realm and aggregated video store concept with the addition of the streaming apps.”