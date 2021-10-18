ViacomCBS and Altice USA Renew Carriage Deal

NEW YORK—ViacomCBS Inc. and Altice USA have announced a comprehensive agreement for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS’ broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks on Altice USA’s Optimum and Suddenlink systems.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In line with other recent carriage agreements announced by ViacomCBS, the deal also provides Altice USA with rights to ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin.

Having such streaming services is increasingly important to operators like Altice as more of their customers drop traditional cable packages in favor of streaming services.

“We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS’ brands and streaming services,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content.”

Yossi Benchetrit, Altice USA’s chief programming and procurement officer, added: “As Altice USA continues to focus on providing our Optimum and Suddenlink customers with a robust array of content to meet their evolving entertainment needs, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with ViacomCBS that ensures the continued delivery of their networks plus added rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services portfolio.”

The companies also noted that they will continue to collaborate on addressable media and advanced advertising capabilities.