Two Gray TV Station GMs Announce Retirement Plans

ATLANTA—Gray Media said two veteran station leaders will retire at year-end: Holly Steuart, general manager of WTVM, the ABC affiliate in Columbus, Georgia, and Scott Sanders will retire as the general manager of WMBF, the NBC affiliate ion Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Holly Steuart (Image credit: Gray Media)

She began her broadcasting career upon graduation from St. Lawrence University as a production assistant at WTEN Albany, New York. She rose through a variety of roles in local broadcasting before she obtained her first general manager position. Through the course of her news and station management career, Steuart’s stations won eight Emmy Awards for best newscast and overall excellence. She is a member of the Columbus State University Communications Department Advisory Board and previously served as chair of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. In March 2025, Steuart will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Scott Sanders (Image credit: Gray Media)

Steuart has led the station, branded as WTVM News Leader 9, since 2013. WTVM was named “Station of the Year” by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters earlier this year. She is also a regional vice president overseeing several additional markets in Georgia, Florida and Kansas. Under her leadership, WTVM installed state-of-the-art technology that, combined with a tremendous staff, allows the station to produce 50 hours of distinct live local newscasts each week for its own air as well as other stations owned by third parties. Previously, Steuart was general manager of several medium-market television stations, including WHP in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; KVVU Las Vegas, Nevada; and KFYR in Bismarck-Minot, North Dakota.

Scott Sanders will retire after 45 years in the media industry. Since 2020, when Scott became WMBF’s general manager, the station has been won several regional Emmy Awards, a Murrow Award and numerous STAR Awards from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. He has served as general manager of the Fox-affiliated stations in both Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia, and he previously spent five years in sales management at KTVU San Francisco. He began his media career at ad agency Bates Worldwide in New York.