Gray Media Reaches Deal To Air National Collegiate Hockey Conference Games

NCHC men’s hockey teams include the University of Denver Pioneers, who won the NCAA national championship in 2024.

ATLANTA—Gray Media and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) have reached a new deal for select conference hockey games to be available for free, over-the-air on Gray’s television stations and other U.S. broadcast outlets.

The first game, pitting No. 2-ranked and defending national champion Denver against No. 8 Colorado College, will air in more than 20 Gray markets, including in St. Louis on Matrix Midwest Sports, throughout Louisiana on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network and across South Carolina on the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. MT.

Gray said the deal builds on existing hockey coverage on its stations. For example, Gray stations air the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL), Cleveland Monsters (AHL), Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL), the Great Lakes Invitational (NCAA), Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), multiple Southern Professional Hockey League teams and many more.

In addition, Gray’s wholly owned production company, Raycom Sports, produces all of the games for the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

“We’re excited to partner with Gray Media to expand the Conference’s linear television offerings,” NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems said. “This will put a premier NCHC game each week on several local TV stations in non-NCHC markets, as well as some of our own media markets, growing exposure for the conference and the high-quality product that defines college hockey. Combining Gray’s reach with our already existing CBS Sports Network agreement and NCHC.tv, fans will be provided more options than ever to enjoy NCHC hockey.”

“Hockey is a fan favorite in many of our local markets,” Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “We are pleased to bring this top-notch conference and highly ranked teams to local viewers.”

All NCHC games airing on Gray’s stations will also still be available on the conference’s streaming platform, NCHC.tv. Most games on Gray’s stations will air Saturday nights starting in January.

The Dec. 13 Denver-Colorado College matchup will also air in Canada on TSN2. Other Friday-night NCHC games will be televised on CBS Sports Network starting in January.