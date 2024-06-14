TV Tech’s Weekly Product News Wrap-Up

Missed any of our product news this week? Here is our new weekly wrap-up of new products, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between June 10 and June 14. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday June 14, day by day back to our stories from Monday June 10.

TVMonaco Relies on Riedel’s Intercom Solutions

Riedel Communications has announced that TVMonaco, the first general-interest public television channel in Monaco, has selected Riedel's Artist intercom system and a suite of SmartPanels, along with the Bolero wireless intercom system, to ensure seamless communication across its broadcast operations.

Nielsen Selects LiveRamp for Big Data and Cross-Platform Measurement and Planning In Nielsen Ecosystem

Nielsen has announced that LiveRamp is now interoperable with Nielsen to power Big Data + Panel advanced audience planning and measurement in Nielsen ONE .

Omdia: OLED Materials Market Will Return to Growth in 2024

A new report from Omdia finds that the global market for OLED materials is poised for a rebound after experiencing a deficit in recent years .

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ZTransform Delivers New Media facilities for Midco Arena

ZTransform recently delivered AV and media facilities to Augustana University’s highly anticipated Midco Arena. Despite challenging tie constraints, the facilities were delivered in time for launch of the Viking’s NCAA Division 1 program.

Tata Communications Inks Five-Year Host Broadcasting Services Deal with World Athletics

Tata Communications has announced it has concluded a global five-year deal with World Athletics to provide host broadcasting services covering World Athletics events, including the World Championships in Tokyo in 2025 .

IMAX Brings the NBA Finals Live to Fans in Taiwan and Hong Kong

Basketball fans are being treated to live coverage of the NBA Finals on several IMAX screens in a demonstration of the company’s “IMAX Live Experience.” The games are being broadcast on the giant 59x79 foot screens in three IMAX theaters in Taiwan and one in Hong Kong .

Yahoo Launches New Data Partnership with VideoAmp

Yahoo Advertising has announced that the Yahoo DSP has become the first platform to integrate measurement and audience data from TV data and technology provider VideoAmp .

Fox Taps FreeWheel for Dynamic Ad Insertion in its College Football Coverage

Fox Corporation has announced an expanded deal with the ad tech platform FreeWheel that will expand Fox’s dynamic ad insertion capabilities and roll out new co-developed targeting technology. FreeWheel will also become Fox’s primary ad serving partner across the entire One Fox enterprise .

Capitol Broadcasting Selects Triveni Digital to Simplify NextGen TV Operations

Triveni Digital has announced that Capitol Broadcasting Company—the owner and operator of WRAL-TV, WRAZ-TV, WILM-TV, and WNGT-TV in North Carolina—has selected Triveni Digital's award-winning Station Manager to simplify the operation and delivery of NextGen TV and ATSC 1.0 services .

DMC Production Reimagines Remote Race Workflow With Grass Valley AMPP

Scandinavian remote video production company DMC Production leveraged Grass Valley’s AMPP for live coverage of the 2024 RallyX to live stream the motorsports races and championship via YouTube .

Roku Unveils TV Streaming Ad Solution

Roku has announced Roku Exchange, a TV streaming-first advertising technology solution that connects ad inventory with advertiser demand .

Latest ATSC 3.0 ‘Plugfest’ Targets Transport, DRM, and More

The Sinclair Broadcast Group, along with the Pearl TV consortium, hosted yet another ATSC 3.0 device interoperability test at the ONE Media lab at SBG headquarters in the Baltimore suburb of Cockeysville, Md., June 3-7 .

A Look Back at the 15th Anniversary of the Digital Transition

Fifteen years ago on June 12, the American system of TV broadcasting officially entered the all-digital age. Here is how TV Tech covered the milestone .

DPA Microphones, Wisycom Join Forces to Expand U.S. Presence

DPA Microphones and Wisycom have announced a strategic alliance to work together to expand their operations in the U.S.

Clear-Com Gen-IC Virtual Intercom Ships

Clear-Com has begun shipping its Gen-IC Virtual Intercom, a new system combining the benefits of cloud production with the system reliability for which the company is known.

NVISA and ATSC to Deploy ATSC 3.0 Warning System at FEMA Facility

The NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance (NVISA) and the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) have announced a strategic partnership with Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (FEMA IPAWS) to establish an end-to-end NextGen TV broadcast system at the IPAWS Technical Support Services Facility (TSSF) near Washington, D.C.

IAB Tech Lab Releases Ad Creative ID Framework

In a notable development in the media industry' efforts to improve the efficiency and cross-platform measurement of CTV ad campaigns, the IAB Tech Lab has unveiled the Ad Creative ID Framework (ACIF) .

JVC Hosts Live Demos Of New 40X Zoom PTZ and vMix Studio Switchers at InfoComm 2024

JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, will be highlighting its latest NDI and vMix solutions at InfoComm 2024 (Booth C5715) this week .

Blackmagic Design Announces First Commercial Camera and Editing System for Apple Vision Pro

Blackmagic Design has announced that it will be launching an end to end solution for producing cinematic Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro .

Ross Video Brings AV Solutions and a Live Studio Experience to InfoComm 2024

Ross Video will present the AVIXA TV Studio, a dynamic live corporate studio experience equipped with the latest Ross technology .

Canon Announces PTZ Firmware Update

Canon will soon offer a firmware update for key models in its Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) line of cameras that will provide a variety of new features and improvements the CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N300, CR-N100, CR-X300 PTZ cameras, RC-IP1000 controller, and the Remote Camera Control Application .

G&D North America Opens Houston Office