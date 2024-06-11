Clear-Com Gen-IC Virtual Intercom Ships

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has begun shipping its Gen-IC Virtual Intercom, a new system combining the benefits of cloud production with the system reliability for which the company is known.

The Gen-IC Virtual Intercom seamlessly integrates with existing hardware ecosystems and can function as a standalone software solution. Its scalability allows users to add virtual clients as needed. The virtual intercom can also integrate with Clear-Com's hardware infrastructure over LAN, WAN and the internet, the company said.

Addressing latency challenges inherent in virtual intercom systems, Gen-IC's application can be deployed on selectable regional targets, ensuring minimal latency and seamless communication for mission-critical productions.

"We're excited to announce that Gen-IC Virtual Intercom is now shipping," said Kari Eythorsson, product manager at Clear-Com. "This solution offers unparalleled flexibility and reliability, empowering professionals across industries."

Gen-IC Virtual Intercom is user-friendly. It uses Clear-Com's virtual clients, such as the Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC virtual desktop client. Integration with hardware ecosystems is seamless through Clear-Com's LQ Series of IP Interfaces, streamlining setup and eliminating the need for additional interfacing requirements, it said.

Gen-IC and the Station-IC and Agent-IC companion apps support AES-128 encryption to ensure reliable and secure communications between various endpoints, the company said.

Gen-IC Virtual Intercom is now available for purchase through Clear-Com's global network of resellers.

