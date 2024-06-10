G&D North America Opens Houston Office
The facility offers G&D North America a central location to service North and South America
HOUSTON—Professional keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) solutions manufacturer G&D North America has opened a new location here to provide consulting and support to customers in North and South America.
The 3,658-square-foot, modern facility includes spacious work areas for sales, engineering, technical support, administration and warehousing, the company said.
Training facilities have also been planned for the new headquarters, where customers will receive comprehensive training on KVM solutions. Classes will be geared to the level of experience of customers. A control room expert will conduct the courses, which will cover the basics of KVM systems, their interaction with other technologies and essential technical backgrounds from the ground up, the company said.
As the centerpiece of the new office, a showroom to demonstrate how intelligent KVM systems facilitate the interaction of various applications in modern control room environments. In the ControlCenter-Xperience, the KVM manufacturer plans to conduct on-site demonstrations as well as remote presentations via live video, providing customers and partners with a platform for personalized live consultations on real control room applications, regardless of time and location, it said.
To celebrate the grand opening of the ControlCenter-Xperience, the company is inviting customers, partners and media representatives to an open house event Sept. 20. The Texas-style event will feature barbecue, cold drinks, music and games.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.