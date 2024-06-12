Capitol Broadcasting Selects Triveni Digital to Simplify NextGen TV Operations

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has announced that Capitol Broadcasting Company—the owner and operator of WRAL-TV, WRAZ-TV, WILM-TV, and WNGT-TV in North Carolina—has selected Triveni Digital's award-winning Station Manager to simplify the operation and delivery of NextGen TV and ATSC 1.0 services.

Capitol Broadcasting Company will deploy the industry-first Station Manager solution across its stations, setting up a foundation for efficient management of ATSC 3.0 operations, the companies said.

"We are excited to renew our collaboration with Triveni Digital, a trusted technology partner and longstanding advisor for NextGen TV," said Peter Sockett, director of engineering and operations at Capitol Broadcasting Company. "Deploying Triveni Digital's Station Manager was a strategic decision that will streamline our ASTC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 operations, saving us both time and money on a corporate-wide level."

Triveni Digital's Station Manager will provide Capitol Broadcasting Company with a single interface for configuration, control, and monitoring of ATSC 3.0, ATSC 1.0, and virtual channels broadcast chains. The Station Manager offers control over every step of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast chain, including encoding, ROUTE/MMTP server, gateway, statmux, usage metering, delivery, and service availability. Using the Station Manager, Capitol Broadcasting Company will save time by not having to separately configure and manage NextGen TV equipment, the companies reported.

"By adopting our industry-first, state-of-the-art management system, Capitol Broadcasting Company is lighting the path toward more efficient ATSC 3.0 and 1.0 operations," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "The Station Manager will provide Capitol Broadcasting Company with a single, easy-to-use interface for controlling NextGen TV services, which is ideal for a broadcasting entity overseeing multiple stations."

Triveni Digital will showcase the Station Manager at the 2024 ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference, June 12-14, in Washington, D.C. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.