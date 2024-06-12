Roku Unveils TV Streaming Ad Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced Roku Exchange, a TV streaming-first advertising technology solution that connects ad inventory with advertiser demand.

Roku Exchange ensures a direct path between premium ad inventory and the leading programmatic ecosystem to deliver greater effectiveness for clients. Combining Roku’s advertising supply with identity data and AI-driven optimization gives advertisers the ability to maximize the performance of their campaigns. It also makes the process of buying Roku Media and TV streaming ad placements accessible to more buyers, the company said.

“Roku Exchange is the mediation layer that serves ads and enriches impressions, based on Roku data from over tens of millions of streaming households,” said Louqman Parampath, vice president of product management at Roku. “Engagement on the Roku platform represents around 50 percent of all time spent watching TV streaming in the U.S. Democratizing access to Roku Media, which includes video and native ad formats across the ecosystem for all demand-side partners, brings better results for advertisers while also keeping the consumer’s experience best in class.”

As the central supply hub within the Roku platform, Roku Exchange is responsible for supply integrations, fair auctions and ad decision making. It is integrated with the Magnite supply-side platform (SSP) to connect into the larger programmatic landscape, Roku said.

Demand-side platforms (DSPs), such as The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360 and Yahoo DSP benefit from the customization of programmatic signals Roku Exchange can send to drive Roku Media success on their platforms.

