Ross Video Brings AV Solutions and a Live Studio Experience to InfoComm 2024

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it will be participating in InfoComm 2024, held from June 12 to 14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where it will be showing a variety of innovative video solutions and a collaboration at the AVIXA TV Studio.

Ross Video, in partnership with AVIXA at Booth W2645, will present the AVIXA TV Studio – a dynamic live corporate studio experience equipped with the latest Ross technology, including a Virtual Set Solution with Voyager Trackless, overlay graphics from XPression, record and playback with Tria Express Duet and the Ultrix Carbonite hyperconverged routing and switching platform.

At Booth W2145, Ross Video will showcase its comprehensive integrated video solutions for corporate AV environments that expand across vertical markets. Attendees can explore products for any professional audiovisual needs, including:

Quorum 2.1 meeting production software with multi-room support

Carbonite Code, the new software-based production switcher with NDI I/O

Ultrix Hyperconverged with Carbonite blade

Media I/O

TouchDrive production switcher control panels

XPression Tessera and Mosaic for easy management and high-res video image processing on extra-large displays

Advanced PTZ cameras, Tria servers, and much more

The AVIXA TV Studio at Booth W2645 will demonstrate the practical application of virtual production technologies. The studio will produce and livestream seven episodes throughout the show, which will be broadcast to a global audience through major social media channels, including YouTube and LinkedIn.

The AVIXA booth will also host live demonstrations, video workshops, and a behind-the-scenes look at Ross Video’s virtual solutions so attendees can learn how to apply them to their corporate workspaces.

For more information about Ross Video’s presence at InfoComm 2024 and to schedule a meeting, please visit: https://www.rossvideo.com/go/events/infocomm-2024/