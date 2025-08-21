Library of American Broadcasting Foundation to Honor NBC’s 100th Anniversary
`Meet the Press’ moderator Kristen Welker to accept an award on behalf of the network at the group’s 2025 Giants of Broadcasting luncheon
NEW YORK—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has announced that NBC’s centennial milestone will be honored at its Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon.
LABF’s annual tribute recognizing trailblazers and historic contributions to the broadcasting industry will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Gotham Hall in New York.
In announcing the award, LABF noted that NBC has defined the U.S. television landscape for generations of viewers, becoming a trusted media source for fans to build lasting connections with cultural moments across entertainment, sports and news.
“Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker will accept the award on behalf of the network. “Meet the Press” is the longest-running television program in U.S. history.
“For 100 years, NBC has been a pillar of American broadcasting,” said LABF co-chairs Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group chief communications officer, and Jack Goodman, longtime D.C.- based communications attorney. “We are thrilled to recognize NBC’s 100th anniversary celebration during this year’s Giants of Broadcasting event."
In addition the NBC, the 2025 Giants of Broadcasting Honorees to be honored at the event include:
- David Muir, Anchor and Managing Editor, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, and Co-Anchor of ABC’s 20/20
- Lynn Beall, Visionary Strategist and Innovator, Retired Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Media Operations, TEGNA, Inc.
- Rick Dees, Legendary Radio Icon, Entertainer, and Entrepreneur
- John Feore Jr., Esteemed Communications Attorney and Trusted Advisor
- Dick Ferguson, Distinguished Radio Executive and Retired Executive Vice President, Cox Radio Group
- Gary Sandy, Acclaimed Stage, Screen, and Television Icon, beloved for his role as Andy Travis on WKRP in Cincinnati
- Lesley Visser, Trailblazing Hall of Fame Sportscaster and First Woman Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Additionally, CBS News White House Correspondent and former RTDNA Chairman Steven Portnoy will receive the 2025 LABF Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award in recognition of his tireless efforts to safeguard and celebrate the history of broadcast journalism.
For complete details about the honorees, sponsorship opportunities, tables and individual tickets, please contact Debbie Beagan-Carcich, 2025 Giants of Broadcasting event Producer at debbie@giantsofbroadcasting.org or go to www.tvradiolibrary.org.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.