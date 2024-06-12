Yahoo Launches New Data Partnership with VideoAmp

NEW YORK—Yahoo Advertising has announced that the Yahoo DSP has become the first platform to integrate measurement and audience data from TV data and technology provider VideoAmp.

As part of the agreement, Yahoo ConnectID, the Yahoo DSP cookieless identifier is being integrated with VideoAmp’s big data and tech engine VALID (VideoAmp Linked Identity & Data). That integration will allow advertisers to leverage high-quality viewership data and an industry-leading identity graph.

VideoAmp recently received certification from the U.S. Joint Industry Committee for advanced audiences and household measurement.

“For advertisers, the CTV landscape is increasingly complicated but great data can ensure optimized planning, targeting, and measurement,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer, Yahoo. “The recent JIC certification granted to VideoAmp is an important milestone for the industry and recognition of the importance of having accurate data measuring and informing media for today’s marketers. As the first DSP to work with VideoAmp in this way, we’re helping advertisers navigate this new normal by building on our industry-leading tools and ensuring campaigns are independently validated by a trusted, currency-grade measurement leader.”

VALID’s TV dataset is one of the largest commingled, deduplicated and enriched Set-Top Box (STB) and Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) television exposure datasets in the industry, comprised of viewership data from across nearly 40M households and 63M devices. 98% of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000 brands alike have adopted VideoAmp for advanced currency and measurement, the company said.

With the integration, Yahoo DSP advertisers can more effectively reach their audiences with robust segments and real-time optimizations based on audience exposures and frequency, even when 3P cookies are not available, the companies said.

Advertisers can then validate campaign performance with reach and frequency measurement across both linear TV and CTV platforms, gaining insights into the incremental reach of CTV audiences not exposed on linear TV.

The companies also said that the combination of VideoAmp's expertise in cross-platform measurement and Yahoo's first-party data will provide advertisers with more efficient media spend and consumers with more relevant advertising.

Yahoo ConnectID is already one of the world's most popular cookieless identifiers. Currently implemented across nearly 50,000 publisher domains, Yahoo ConnectID offers interoperability with more than 30 top data platforms, including LiveRamp, Epsilon, Adobe, Acxiom, and Twilio Segment. With VideoAmp’s VALID Commingled ID Graph serving as the identity bridge, Yahoo ConnectID can effectively facilitate targeting and measurement capabilities powered by a first-party data network of over 205 million authenticated US users, the companies reported.

“To connect disparate datasets, you also need the privacy-forward, first-party data-based identity layer,” added Herbst-Brady. “Yahoo ConnectID has seen incredible momentum, and we are thrilled to continue its expansion through our relationship with VideoAmp.”

“Identity is at the core of what we provide to the industry,” remarked VideoAmp’s Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, Pete Bradbury. “As we come together in partnership with Yahoo, the intersection of ConnectID and VALID data and technology is a milestone of interoperability and one we are extremely excited about at VideoAmp.”