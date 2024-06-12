DMC Production Reimagines Remote Race Workflow With Grass Valley AMPP

Scandinavian remote video production company DMC Production leveraged Grass Valley’s AMPP for live coverage of the 2024 RallyX to live stream the motorsports races and championship via YouTube.

AMPP provided DMC with comprehensive, integrated and scalable live video production and processing services. The production company reimagined its live remote broadcast workflow for RallyX based on AMPP’s capabilities, the company said.

Considering the cost-efficiency, quality and sustainability demonstrated by AMPP for RallyX, DMC plans to use AMPP for various other remote high-profile sports and entertainment productions in the future, it said.

In previous years, DMC deployed two large Outside Broadcast (OB) mobile trucks to each site, equipped with utility, mobile control rooms and operators. In contrast, the compact AMPP live production server setup required only two small vans per site. This reduced the need for large OB vans, lowered operating costs, such as fuel and travel, reduced crew sizes, and decreased the carbon footprint, helping DMC and RallyX meet their environmental sustainability goals, it said.

AMPP also solved connectivity challenges. If DMC had simply sent a dozen cameras signals from the remote site for switching back at a DMC remote production hub, the company would have needed ample high-speed connectivity to backhaul the camera signals. That level of bandwidth cannot be guaranteed at RallyX racing venues. It was therefore advantageous that AMPP enabled a fully remote workflow controlled over 100 Mb/s public internet connection from the racetrack to DMC’s remote production center.

“AMPP is a game-changer that is dramatically transforming our live remote video production of RallyX and ultimately other media and entertainment events globally,” said Jens Envall, chief technology officer at DMC Production Sweden.

“AMPP’s scalability and agility is remarkable. We can easily scale up the number of cameras, add production sites and stream program outputs to any of our remote production centers if needed. AMPP is saving us valuable time, reducing travel time and costs, and allowing us to use our resources, skilled operators and talent how and where it benefits us most.”

More information is available on the company’s website.