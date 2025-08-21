Magnite, Acxiom Announce Integration

NEW YORK—Independent sell-side advertising company Magnite today announced an integration with Acxiom, the connected data and technology foundation of global advertising and marketing service firm Interpublic Group of Companies.

The move establishes Magnite as Acxiom’s first programmatic partner for sell-side data activation. The integration enables advertisers to activate their first-party data and Acxiom’s third-party data directly through Magnite to enhance addressable buying, Magnite said.

“We’re pleased to pave the way as the first programmatic sell-side partner to offer a direct integration with Acxiom,” said Kristen Williams, senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. “By opting for sell-side activation of their data-driven advertising campaigns, advertisers can tap into commercial efficiencies, differentiated data insights from streaming publishers, and further tailor their addressable strategy with Acxiom’s data.”

Initial testing demonstrates this streamlined approach to data activation helps reduce costs and aids in eliminating unnecessary fees, ultimately helping to maximize ad spend that goes towards working media while maintaining competitive performance, it said.

Activating through Magnite means buyers can access greater sell-side insights, including advanced forecasting and increased match rates due to Magnite’s direct relationships with publishers. By layering audiences on the sell side via deal IDs, Acxiom clients can buy on Acxiom pre-filtered inventory in their DSP of choice, it said.

“Bringing together Acxiom’s vast and trusted data services with Magnite’s access to unique streaming inventory presents advertisers with a turnkey activation point,” said Martin Wexler, executive vice president of Partnerships at Acxiom. “Magnite’s proximity to inventory helps drive improved match rates and reduces signal loss, enabling advertisers to activate with precision and augment performance across streaming and omnichannel media.”

More information is available on the Acxiom and Magnite websites.