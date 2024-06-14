Nielsen Selects LiveRamp for Big Data and Cross-Platform Measurement and Planning In Nielsen Ecosystem

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that LiveRamp is now interoperable with Nielsen to power Big Data + Panel advanced audience planning and measurement in Nielsen ONE.

Mike Bregman, chief activation officer for Havas Media Network North America praised the integration by explaining that "LiveRamp and Nielsen's new integration allows Havas Media to holistically plan on, buy, activate and measure custom-built advanced audiences as part of our proprietary Converged product suite to better serve our clients. This integrated solution will enable us to leverage first- and third-party data and we're excited to introduce it across our portfolio."

The deal seamlessly connects first and third-party data sources to Nielsen via LiveRamp, which enables audiences to be planned and measured across platforms by leveraging Nielsen ONE Ads, Nielsen's planning suite, and Nielsen's Data Driven Linear solutions.

It also means that clients can create and leverage advanced audiences across the Nielsen ecosystem for end-to-end planning and measurement across screens at both the household and person-based level.

"We've seen the industry demand grow across linear and digital for highly targeted audiences powered by big data," said Stefan Maris, chief partnerships officer, Nielsen. "Our integration with LiveRamp enables seamless connectivity of both first and third-party data to plan and measure advanced audiences at scale using Big Data + Panel."

LiveRamp's integration furthers Nielsen's interoperability within the marketplace, enhancing long standing integrations with publishers, platforms, data providers, and agency holding companies, Nielsen said.

"Our integration with Nielsen delivers a more holistic and detailed understanding of audiences across screens that empowers both brands and agencies to improve activation, and publishers to enhance the value of their inventory," said Vihan Sharma, chief revenue officer, LiveRamp. "All parties gain access to deep insights that fuel a powerful flywheel around planning and measurement."